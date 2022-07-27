Balwinder Safri Passes Away: Mika Singh, Gurdas Maan & Other Punjabi Artists Pay Tribute

After Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi music industry lost another gem, Balwinder Safri. The 63-year-old singer who breathed his last on Tuesday night was hospitalised in April this year after he underwent heart surgery. However, the singer later went into a coma. Post spending 86 days in the hospital, the singer who was on his road to recovery, unfortunately, could not survive.

The late musician was popularly known for folk music, especially in the British Asian music industry. His iconic and soul-stirring songs, including Chan Mere Makhna, Pao Bhangra, and Paar Linghade were widely loved and appreciated by all. Safri's demise has sent shock waves to the Punjabi music industry which is still trying to grasp the tragic news.

Punjabi music industry mourns singer Balwinder Safri's death

Soon after his demise, stars from the music fraternity were quick to condole the death while offering their heartfelt tribute. Guru Randhawa mourned the loss on Instagram and wrote, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri.”

Followed by Guru was Good Newwz actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. He took to Twitter and paid tribute to the late singer with his picture. He wrote, "Waheguru Balwinder Safri Ji." Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa remembered the ‘Par Linghade’ singer and wrote, “Menu yaad hai Balwinder Ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… we were so excited. He so graciously came up to meet us. Don't make them like that anymore…. Thank you Sir for giving the Punjabi music industry so much. You will forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri, Ji.”

Balwinder Safri Ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1HPwlKPkLW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) July 26, 2022

Mika Singh also shared Safri's picture on Instagram and renumerated how he has grown up listening to his songs. "The legendary Singer #Balwindersafri has sadly left us with his beautiful memories... I’ve grown up listening to his music and his legacy will live on and be remembered forever. May God bless his soul, and rest in eternal peace... Waheguru," wrote the Jugni singer.

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan shared a picture of the late singer and wrote, “Safri Saab” followed by joined-hand emoticons.

