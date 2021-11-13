BamBam Has A Field Day On Twitter As He Makes Fun Of GOT7 Band Members; Jackson Replies

When the popular South Korean idol group GOT7 is not making music and breaking records, they are busy entertaining their fans off stage with their shenanigans. Known for their spontaneity and lively nature, the group has once again provided a reason to their fans, fondly called iGOT7 or AhGaSe (An abbreviation of the name), to enjoy another fun banter amongst themselves. This time, the members in crime are from the rapper line namely BamBam and Jackson Wang.

BamBam's hilarious rant on Twitter

Known for being an avid social media user, the 24-year-old Thai rapper often uses the platform to interact with his fans. This time, however, the artist decided to make fun of his members on Twitter by tweeting random yet hilarious statements. His rant started off with him questioning, ''if we have Watermelon shouldn't we also have Firemelon? Earthmelon? and Airmelon? The Elemelons.''

The topic was quickly shifted to his bandmate Chinese rapper Jackson Wang and Youngjae as he tweeted, ''if we have Youngjae why don't we have Oldjae? if we have Jackson shouldn't we also have Jacksoff?'' This tweet was enough to make the fandom go wild as BamBam soared to the trending topic list on the microblogging site.

if we have Youngjae

why don't we have Oldjae?

if we have Jackson

shouldn't we also have Jacksoff? pic.twitter.com/H4LeEahJi3 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) November 12, 2021

No jack off pic.twitter.com/aY0oDWdyQT — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) November 12, 2021

It was not long before Jackson decided to reply to him by using a 'Stop it' GIF and tweeting, ''No jack off''. Their banter was further fuelled after BamBam replied to him by tweeting a GIF that read, ''You can't stop me baby''. True to his words, the young singer moved on to his next target Mark Twain.

Mark said

"I only breath when i'm alone"

then he probably can't breath forever

Cuz he will never be alone@marktuan #LastBreath — BamBam (@BamBam1A) November 12, 2021

However, being creative in his tweet this time, the young singer wrote, ''Mark said "I only breath when i'm alone" then he probably can't breath forever. Cuz he will never be alone @marktuan #LastBreath'' referencing Twain's latest track Last Breath.

More on GOT7

The singer debuted as a member of the South Korean boyband GOT7 in the single titled Girls Girls Girls in 2014. After delivering several hits over the years, the group finally reached the end of their contract with JYP Entertainment earlier this year. Featuring singers Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom, the band decided to stay together even after their contract ended. They also released Encore to mark their everlasting friendship.

Image: Instagram/@bambam1a/jacksonwang852g7