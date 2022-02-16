'Bappi Da Used To Make Us Laugh Despite Illness', Relative Recalls Moments With Him

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's demise came as a shock to the late singer's fans and followers. Even several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and mourned the passing away of Lahiri, who popularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, the singer's relative made some heartfelt revelations about Bappi Lahiri.

According to ANI, Mahendra Verma, whose daughter Taneesha is married to Lahiri's son, poured his love for the iconic singer. Paying his condolence, Verma recalled that despite battling several health-related issues, Bappi Lahiri would sit with all of his family members and make them laugh with his jokes.

Actor Anupam Kher also mourned the demise of Bappi Lahiri, also known as a Disco singer. Anupam Kher took to his official Koo App handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he can be seen sitting in a white kurta while mourning the loss of Bappi Lahiri. With a heavy heart, the actor expresses his grief by asking why do good people go away from the world.

Bappi Lahiri's last rites to be held tomorrow

Mahendra's daughter Taneesha is currently in Los Angeles and the family members are waiting for her to arrive from the US, after which the final rites will take place. Disclosing the details of last rites, Mahendra further stated that cremation is likely to take place on Thursday morning at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai as Bappi Da's parents were also cremated there.

As per the latest report by PTI, the singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old and was survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

More on Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri. His parents were Bengali singers and musicians in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. Trained by his parents, the late singer began to play the tabla at the age of 3. Not only the singer was known for his popular disco-electronic music, but he was also known for his signature look of his sartorial style that consisted of gold chains, golden embellishments, velvety cardigans and sunglasses.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official_