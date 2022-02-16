Bappi Lahiri Created Impromptu COVID-themed Song During Conversation With Arnab; WATCH

One of the iconic music composers of the nation, Bappi Lahiri passed away of multiple health issues and obstructive sleep apnea on Tuesday. The veteran had composed hundreds of songs in his five-decade career, and many went to attain a classic status over the years. While intense preparation and hours of hard work would have helped in the creation of this illustrious work, the artist could even come up with a song within seconds.

This was seen when Bappi Lahiri composed an impromptu song urging citizens to stay at home during the initial days of COVID-19. The incident took place when he had spoken to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

When Bappi Lahiri spoke to Arnab Goswami and created COVID-themed song within seconds

Bappi Lahiri had spoken to Arnab Goswami when the government had imposed the 'Janta Curfew', urging the entire nation to be at home on March 22, 2020.

When asked about the 'Janta Curfew', he had replied. "First of all, honourable Prime Minister Modiji, I expect orders and he has done Janta Curfew. It's a wonderful idea. "First time, a Prime Minister has done full India bandh (curfew), because he wants to tell the world how important it is to be safe from corona. I want to give my pranaam and namaste to Modiji."

Arnab Goswami then called Bappi Lahiri a 'timeless gem', 'always smiling', while hailing his 'infectious energy.' He then shared with Vivek Oberoi, how Bappi Lahiri's music uplifts the listeners.

The actor replied, "Even today, when I make my 7-year-old son hear it, he finds it fun." Bappi da then said, "I love Vivek and Arnab Goswami is one and only."

Bappi Lahiri composes COVID-theme within seconds

When asked to croon his iconic Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Bappi then replied, "I will sing one line, but before that I will sing one line. I am just composing today because today I am in my studio alone with the piano."

The veteran then sang impromptu a song with the lyrics. "It's a tough time, we are all together to fight corona."

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re then was finally performed, but there was a twist in the lyrics, urging all to stay at home to adhere to PM Modi's Janta Curfew. He added the words, "Ghar me chup chaap baith le, ghar pe shanti rakhiye, sab ghar me rahiye, manniya modiji ka janta curfew hai."