Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69: 'Tamma Tamma' To 'Raat Baaki', Singer Composed Over 5,000 Songs

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri entered the glamour world five decades ago and he continued to compose numerous peppy numbers even at the age of 69, just a month before his death on Tuesday night. The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea).

Born into a Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, Bappi Lahiri played the tabla at the young age of three when he was trained by his parents. Lahiri, who was fondly known as Bappi Da, was renowned to have introduced and popularised synthesised disco music in the country. He predominantly worked in Hindi and Bengali cinema. His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3. The late singer has composed more than 5,000 songs and has sung more than 300 songs during his musical journey.

From Tamma Tamma to Yaar Bina Chain, Bappi Da had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording over 180 songs for 33 films in the year 1986. Portions of his song, Thoda Resham Lagta Hai were included in 2002's song, Addictive by American R&B singer Truth Hurts. The singer has given numerous chartbusters including peppy dance numbers, romantic and melancholic songs in Bollywood. The list of Bappi Lahiri songs includes 'I Am A Disco Dancer', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandh', 'Nainon Mein Sapna, Sapnon Mein Sajna', 'Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar', 'Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki', 'Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re', 'Zooby Zooby', and many more.

More about Bappi Lahiri's demise

As per the doctors of the hospital, the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago. He was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues, and he was admitted to hospital again. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Image: Twitter/@satishkaushik/@bollywooddirect/a still from 'Raat Baaki' song