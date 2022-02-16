'Bappi Lahiri Gone Too Soon', Grieves Usha Uthup; Says 'There's No Show Without His Music'

Expressing pain over the demise of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri, Usha Uthup said that he is just 'gone too soon'. While talking about the 'Disco King', Usha Uthup described him as the 'simplest person' with such a magnificent personality. With her voice breaking down in grief, Uthup named a few songs and said 'there is no Ushua Uthup show without Bappi Lahiri'. She also described their relationship as 'unbreakable jodi' and mentioned that the industry called them with that tag.

'We were called as unbreakable Jodi,' recalls Usha Uthup

"Why did this happen? He went too soon. With such a personality and his love for Gold, he was such a simple person. I am saying this without any exaggeration I am saying every show that I did for the past 30 years, he has featured in it, I have not done one show without him, saying this without any exaggeration. There was no show that I could do without his music, every show of mine could not happen without Hari Om Hari, there was one two cha cha cha, koi Yahan Aha Naache Naache, or without Naka Bandhi, or Locket or Main Aa Gayi, or Superstar, you name it every song in our show, there is no show without him, no Usha Uthup show. I am telling you seriously," added Usha Uthup.

She also added that this is a 'personal loss' for her and the legendary singer could have done a lot more.

India mourns Bappi Lahiri's demise

The moment the news about Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced online, the fans expressed their shock at the tragic update. While many of them hoped for his soul to rest in peace, others expressed their grief on losing another legendary singer after Lata Mangeshkar. Some fans also remembered his unique style and disco music, and stated that he and his music will be cherished forever.

What happened to the legendary singer, songwriter and music composer?

The 'Disco king' was discharged from hospital on Monday, however, last evening, he was again rushed to hospital after his health deteriorated, informed Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who was treating Lahiri. He had earlier suffered from COVID & was in ICU for 18 days in January. The reports also revealed the reason behind the iconic singer's death stating that he passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.