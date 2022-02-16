Last Updated:

Bappi Lahiri Made His Acting Debut With Uncle Kishore Kumar's Film; See Throwback Pic

Apart from his musical stint, Bappi Lahiri also ventured into acting and made his debut with Kishore Kumar-starrer comedy 'Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi'. 

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Bappi Lahiri

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICIAL_


Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri has immortalised himself through his blockbuster tracks in all these decades and is rightly hailed as the 'Disco King of Bollywood'. From Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, to Tamma Tamma Loge, Bombai Nagaria among others, Bappi Da has given audiences many memorable tracks to remember him by. While his musical talents are known by all, not many are aware that the late singer also ventured into acting, making his debut with Kishore Kumar-starrer Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi. 

Bappi Lahiri's 'mamaji' and icon Kishore Kumar also produced and directed the 1974 comedy film, which also starred Kumar's two brothers, Anoop Kumar and Ashok Kumar. The film's title was very similar to Kishore's 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. Bappi Lahiri once shared an unseen glimpse from the film's sets last year, take a look. 

Bappi Lahiri made his acting debut with Kishore Kumar's Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi

Bappi Lahiri played the role of Bhopu in the film, and shared a monochrome still from the movie in 2021, he wrote, "A Film that I debuted as an actor..Directed and Produced by #kishorekumar along with Amit Kumar !! Name the film" Take a look. 

The film revolved around a millionaire without an heir, who decided to leave his wealth to the person who has the longest beard. What follows is complete chaos as Kishore Kumar and K. N. Singh lock horns to stand first. 

Revealing the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICIAL_)

Tags: Bappi Lahiri, Kishore Kumar, Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi
First Published:
COMMENT
