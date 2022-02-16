Bappi Lahiri No More: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar & Others Mourn Demise Of Veteran Musician

The iconic Indian singer, songwriter and music composer, Bappi Lahiri recently passed away. He was 69. As per PTI reports, the legendary singer's doctor at the Mumbai Hospital confirmed the news. It was also revealed that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday but his health deteriorated on Tuesday after which his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The reports also revealed the reason behind the iconic singer's death stating that he passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

An official statement from Criticare Hospital stated, "Bappi Lahiri was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He was treated by Dr.Deepak Namjoshi.He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However after a day at home his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11.45pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA since last 1 year . He was admitted on multiple occasions in Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr.Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions"

Bollywood mourns the loss of Bappi Lahiri

As the news about Bappi Lahiri's demise surfaced online, numerous celebrity artists from Bollywood took to social media and expressed their grief at losing an iconic artist. Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the loss of the legendary singer-composer. He stated how Bappi Lahiri was so endearing in person and added that his music had an edge. He even stated how the late singer introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer and mentioned that he will be missed.

Even the Indian filmmaker, Hansal Mehta was shaken by the loss of the iconic singer and mentioned that another legend was gone after the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. He revealed that he had the good fortune of working closely with him when he shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films. While signing off, he also mentioned that he was a man of incredible melody and talent.

Even Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle penned an emotional note for the late singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri stating that the country had lost another gem from the music industry. While thanking the late artist for all the happiness he brought through his music, he added that his voice was the reason for millions to dance. Akshay Kumar further extended his heartfelt condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family.

On the other hand, Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association also tweeted how he was shocked to hear about the demise of Bappi Lahiri. He further mentioned that he was his next-door neighbour and added how his love and affection towards our family will be missed.

Furthermore, Indian filmmaker, Subhash Ghai also penned a note while mourning the loss of the singer and stated, "#i am a disco dancer # mumbai se aya mera dost n many All time favourites of every young generation He created a difference with his desi disco n indian melodies in hindi film music. A noble talented master is no more but his music is with us RIP BHAPPI DA" (sic)

Madhur Bhandarkar shared an old picture of himself with the late iconic singer, Bappi Lahiri and stated how shocked he was to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappi Da. Adding to it, he also mentioned that he was fortunate to have him sing a track in his film and stated that it was an unsurmountable loss to his fans & the music industry.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle and stated that she was at a complete loss of words. Her caption read, "Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir" (sic)

Indian lyricist, singer, and writer, Swanand Kirkire expressed his shock at learning about the demise of Bappi Lahiri by adding a mandate emoji and stating 'Really ? Oh no !' Take a look-

