Bappi Lahiri No More: Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota Offer Condolence; 'It's Very Shocking'

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri’s tragic demise has left a deep void in the hearts of his fans and well-wishers which can never be filled. From Tamma Tamma to Oh La La, the singer has created magic with his soul-stirring voice. Ever since the news of his demise started surfacing on social media, his friends and colleagues expressed their grief while mourning the demise. Singer Anuradha Paudwal who has had the opportunity to sing with the late singer shared some memories with Republic Media Network.

Anurdhha who crooned the recreated version of Tamma Tamma Logey with Bappi for the iconic film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya revealed that the singer’s passing away was a personal loss for her. Elaborating upon the same, she said, “It's really shocking to know Bappi da’s passing away. He was so vivacious and full of life. A great lover of food and good music. I have his fond memories of a singer who used to churn songs after songs and all of them were major hits. He had a very personal relationship with all his singer family.”

Anuradha Paudwal, Anup Jalota pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Adding, she said, “I have watched him so closely, and working with him was an absolutely amazing experience. It's not a small thing to see a young boy who came to the music industry when RD Burman Ji was there and to capture the entire house with his music is a very great thing. It's really shocking and I don’t know what to say, but he was an amazing person.”

Having said that, Anuradha talked about Bappi’s strong connection with his fans and how he used to belt songs that used to be a hit among the youth. “He had the pulse of his fans. I remember during his performance in Kolkata earlier and the moment he used to step on the stage, the whole audience used to cheer him and sing with him. All his songs were super hit and the best memory I have with him is the song Tamma Tamma Logey that I crooned 4-5 years back.”

Even though we sang the recreated version, the moment the new track was released, it actually suited Alia Bhatt’s character in the film and the new generation. So his music had that power which gained popularity even today,” she added. On the other hand, singer Anup Jalota also expressed his condolence on Twitter with a throwback picture. Hailing him as the 'Disco King', the singer wrote, " Another great loss of the music industry #RIPBappida...My deepest condolences to his family.

#OmShanti."

IMAGE: Instagram/AnuradhaPaudwalOnline/BappiLahiri_Official/Facebook/AnupJalota