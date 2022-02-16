Bappi Lahiri No More: Roopa Ganguly Grieves Demise, Says 'one By One, They Left Us'

While condolences are pouring as legendary musician Bappi Lahiri passed away at age of 69, actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly is also among the ones to grief over his sudden demise. Taking her turn to pay her heartfelt tribute to Lahiri, Roopa Ganguly took to Twitter and expressed her grief over the demise of "three stars" from the music world including Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, and Bappi Lahiri, grieving that they have left for the heavenly abode.

Adding to it, Ganguly said, "One by one, each one of them has left us."

Three Nakshatra from the Music world left for heavenly abode..



Eke eke sob chole gelen,, Pranam



Lata Mangeshkar Ji

Shandhya Mukhopadhyay DI

Bappi Lahiri Da



Om Shanti — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) February 16, 2022

Similarly, several from the entertainment industry also took to Twitter for paying their tributes to the legendary singer including actor Ajay Devgn, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashoke Pandit among many others.

Also, political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra, and many others also condoled the sudden demise of Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

The veteran singer was admitted to CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area late at night by his family members when he took his last breath a little before midnight. While his blood pressure was keeping low and his pulse was not felt, the singer passed away shortly after arrival on Tuesday night in the presence of his close family members.

As informed by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist, and Pulmonologist at the hospital, who was treating the musician, the doctors tried to revive him after arrival but it was too late.

Image: ANI/Instagram/@BappiLahiri_Official_