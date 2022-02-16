Bappi Lahiri No More: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya In Shock; Says 'I Have Lost My Voice'

Following the unfortunate demise of the veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Wednesday, February 16, said he is in shock and cannot believe the legendary singer is no more. Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69 in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya while speaking to Republic said, "The morning is not good. This is the worst morning. I cant believe Bappi Lahiri is not with us".

He mentioned that Bappi Lahiri used to always sing 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' in every show or concert, and now this news has shaken the country.

Stating that the recent imes had been tough to digest following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukherjee and now Bappi Lahiri, the playback singer said, "I'm unable to talk today. I have lost my voice".

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is currently away from Mumbai and now heading to the city to pay his respects to Bappi Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri no more

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight", Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Bappi da is well known for his hit numbers and for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri is a legendary singer known for hit songs composed for movies including Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharaabi, Adventures of Tarzan, Dance Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Numbri Aadmi, and Shola Aur Shabnam. Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's film Zakhmee was the first big Bollywood hit number of the singer-composer.

Bappi Lahiri also lent his voice for Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Areey Pyar Kar Le for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3 is his last composed song.

(Image: PTI/Instagram/@BappiLahiriOfficial)