Bappi Lahiri No More: Union Ministers & State CMs In Grief As 'Disco King' Passes Away

Legendary Indian music composer and singer, Bappi Lahiri, who was also known as the 'Disco King of Bollywood', passed away on Tuesday night, February 15, at CritiCare Hospital of Mumbai. The singer was hospitalised about a month ago and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he was sent back to the hospital on the recommendation of his family. The singer reportedly passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea. He was 69.

The entire country is devastated at hearing the news and is mourning the death of the legendary singer. While fans are paying their heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician, many Indian politicians also mourned his demise. They also penned heartfelt notes for the singer.

Politicians pay heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid his heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer Bappi Lahiri. Yogi Adityanath's office wrote in a tweet, "Condoling the demise of noted singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj said that his death is an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema world. Maharaj Ji has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and fans."

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने सुविख्यात गायक एवं संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनका जाना भारतीय सिनेमा जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।



महाराज जी ने शोक संतप्त परिजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) February 16, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid his heartfelt tribute to the late singer. Taking to Koo, he wrote, "Deeply pained by the demise of veteran music composer & singer Bappi Lahiri ji." The union minister further extended his condolences to Bappi Lahiri's family, friends and fans.



Sambit Patra, the National Spokesperson of BJP, took to his Twitter handle and shared a monochrome image of the legendary singer. In his tweet, he mentioned how the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise came as a shocker to him.

He wrote, "Another legend with golden voice is no more! Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri." "His music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!!" he added.

Another legend with golden voice is no more!



Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar @BappiLahiri.



His music will always remain in our hearts.



Om Shanti!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4QenAGrBoN — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 16, 2022

Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, mentioned how the Indian music industry lost its precious gem. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The music world has lost one of its precious gems today in the form of singer, composer Shri Bappi Lahiri ji. He will always be alive in the hearts of all of us through his unique voice and songs. May God give him a place at his feet and strength to his family and fans to bear this loss," he wrote.

गायक, संगीतकार श्री #BappiLahiri जी के रूप में संगीत जगत ने आज अपने एक अनमोल रत्न को खो दिया।



वे अपनी अनूठी आवाज और गीतों के माध्यम से सदैव हम सबके दिलों में जिंदा रहेंगे।



ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान और परिजनों एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



।।ॐ शांति।। pic.twitter.com/L12Btr3PX1 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 16, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal penned how he was saddened by the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise. He mentioned Bappi Lahiri's passing away in an irreplaceable loss to the Indian cinema. Piyush Goyal wrote, "Saddened by the news of the passing away of famous singer Bappi Lahiri ji, who made a place in crores of hearts through his melodious music. His passing is an irreparable loss to the Indian film and art world. May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and fans. peace."

अपने मधुर संगीतों के माध्यम से करोड़ों दिलों में जगह बनाने वाले प्रसिद्ध गायक बप्पी लहरी जी के निधन के समाचार से दुखी हूं।



उनका जाना, भारतीय फिल्म एवं कला जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं प्रशंसकों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/bobjYHGLoQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 16, 2022

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb wrote, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of the great music icon Bappi Lahiri Ji. He introduced India to disco and revolutionized the Indian Music. His music will remain in our hearts forever. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

Extremely saddened by the passing away of the great music icon Bappi Lahiri Ji.



He introduced India to disco and revolutionized the Indian Music. His music will remain in our hearts forever.



Condolences to his family and admirers.



Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/N7ONZuJGnU — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 16, 2022

Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, mentioned how Bappi Lahiri's voice enthralled many generations. He wrote, "The versatile voice that enthralled many generations is no more. However, Bappi Da will live on through his timeless music & inspire musicians to come. Pained by his demise. My condolences to his family, loved ones & admirers. Om Shanti."

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took to his Twitter handle and penned, "Sad to hear about the passing away of famous musician and singer Bappi Lahiri. His passing is a great loss to the music world. May his soul rest in peace and give courage to his family and loved ones. Peace."

मशहूर संगीतकार और गायक बप्पी लहरी जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है।



उनका जाना संगीत की दुनिया की बड़ी क्षति है।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं उनके परिवार, चाहने वालों को हिम्मत दें। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 16, 2022

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official