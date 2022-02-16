Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official_
Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 at Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. PTI reports further revealed that he had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital and had multiple health issues. He passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.
He was 69 years old and was survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. The singer's demise has surely left the entire country devastated. His fans are mourning his death and are praying for his soul to rest in peace.
OSA (obstructive sleep apnea), it is a common sleep-related breathing disorder that causes repeated starting and stopping of breath while one sleeps. There are different types of sleep apnea out of which obstructive sleep apnea is the most common sleep-related breathing disorder. Here's all you need to know about the disease due to which Bappi Lahiri passed away.
According to Helathline.com, some common signs and symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea include:
Other symptoms include:
The treatment options for the disorder include methods to ensure regular airflow in the body during sleep. Here's a list of methods for the treatment of OSA -
