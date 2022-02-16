Grieving legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's alias Alokesh Lahiri's death, Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and 'admirers' of the artist. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu. The director of the hospital informed PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Puri shared, "A legend rests in peace. Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji. My condolences to his family, fans & admirers. Om Shanti!"

A legend rests in peace.

Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji.

My condolences to his family, fans & admirers.

Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/UYSNvMVZIZ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri passes away

The 69-year-old singer-composer popularised disco music across the country in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai hospital, says doctor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2022

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s. These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi".

His last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3. Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952, to a Bengali family. His parents were renowned Bengali singers and his maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering notable successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.