Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: ITBP Jawan Pays Musical Tribute To Disco King Of India; Watch

As the country mourns the death of legendary music composer-singer and ever-jovial Bappi Lahiri, an ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) constable Sovan Banerjee sang Bappi da's popular numbers to pay his tributes. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area. The director of the hospital informed PTI that Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, ITBP shared, "You are in the heart. Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri."

दिल में हो तुम...



Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri.

Dressed in his uniform, Banerjee sang 'Dil Mein Tum Ho', a song composed by Bappi Lahiri and from the movie Satyamev Jayate.

Bappi Lahiri passes away

The 69-year-old singer-composer popularised disco music across the country in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Legendary singer-composer Alokesh Lahiri, popularly known as Bappi Lahiri, was born on November 27, 1952, to a Bengali family. His parents were well-known Bengali singers and his maternal uncle was legendary singer Kishore Kumar. At the age of three, Bappi Lahiri began practising music and playing the tabla. He was initially trained by his parents who were also in close contact with late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Bappi Lahiri popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Image: Twitter/@BappiLahiri_Official/ITBP_Official