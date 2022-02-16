Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Priyanka Chopra, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit Mourn The Big Loss

Wednesday morning came as a shock for the entire Bollywood industry with the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise leaving everyone heartbroken. The 'Disco King' suffered from multiple health-issues and was even hospitalised for a month. Eventually, the music maestro passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 16. Amid this, the entire Indian film industry is mourning the big loss and the internet is flooded with heart-warming tributes in honour of the late singer. Priyanka Chopra, Hema Malini, Kajol are among the few Bollywood stars who took to social media to mourn the huge loss. Take a look at it below:

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Celebs pay condolences

Priyanka Chopra

On Wednesday morning, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a smiling photograph of Bappi Lahiri. Busy playing the piano, the Disco King beams with joy as the camera captures the special moment. While sharing the photo online, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Rest in Glory, Disco King! Om Shant #BappiDa."

Hema Malini

The Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini was utterly saddened upon receiving the news. She took to Instagram to share, "Bappi Lahiri or Bappi Da as he was affly called, passed away around midnight. He will be remembered for his new disco music & fast numbers which he introduced in films, something no one had done earlier. He will be sorely missed by the industry & by all his many fans. Condolences."

Kajol

As soon as the news of Bappi Lahiri's death reached Kajol, she took to Instagram to call it the end of a beautiful era. The actor stated, "Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul. End of an Era. May your soul rest in peace #RIP #BappiLahiri."

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actor Madhuri Dixit shared how Bappi Lahiri's iconic track 'I am a disco dancer' yet continues to complete fans' disco exprience. She articulated, "To the one who gave us some unforgettable songs and continues to make our disco experience complete with 'I am disco dancer'..You'll be truly missed Bappi Da."

Huma Qureshi

While bidding farewell to the Disco King, actor Huma Qureshi said, "There was only one Bappi Da. I was blessed to have witnessed and danced to your music .. thank you for the memories.. Deepest condolences to the family @bappa.b.lahiri Farewell Disco King ."

Parineeti Chopra & Janhvi Kapoor

As Bappi Lahiri passes away, both Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to offer condolences. While Parineeti said, "Like no other. Thank you for the music Bappi Da," Janhvi wrote, "RIP." Take a look at it here:

