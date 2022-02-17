Last Updated:

'Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar' | Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Legendary Singer-composer

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a picture of the sand sculpture created by him to pay tribute to the iconic singer and composer Bappi Lahiri at Puri Beach.

The Padma Shri awardee sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri with his sand art on Puri beach in Odisha. Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) on Tuesday night, ANI reported. Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture of Bappi Lahiri at Puri beach with a message that said, "Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar."

Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter to share a picture of the sand sculpture created by him to pay tribute to the iconic singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. He shared the picture of the sand art alongside the caption, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Veteran musician-composer singer #BappiLahiri ji. Om Shanti My SandArt at Puri beach with message Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar." Sudarsan Pattnaik also posted a video of the sand art and the song 'Yaad aa raha hai tera pyaar' can be heard playing in the background. Take a look at the post: 

PM Narendra Modi mourns Bappi Lahiri's demise

Condoling the demise of Bappi Lahiri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his music was all about beautifully expressing diverse emotions and people across generations could relate to the music. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM extended his condolences to his family and admirers. It is worth noting that the singer-composer had joined BJP on January 31, 2014, and had contested from the Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. However, Lahiri lost the election to TMC's Kalyan Banerjee. 

More about Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri was born on November 27, 1952, to parents who were well-known Bengali singers. At the age of three, he began practising music and playing the tabla, according to ANI. The first Hindi film for which Bappi Lahiri composed music was Nanha Shikari in 1973 and his first Hindi composition was 'Tu Hi Mera Chanda'. Bappi Lahiri's name has been added to the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 180 songs for 33 films in 1986, as per the ANI report.  

Inputs from ANI

