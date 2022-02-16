Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Veteran Was In ICU For 18 Days & Recovered Well, Says Doctor

Days after the death of Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian film industry lost another renowned artist. Veteran music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday. He was 69.

The popular musician passed away of multiple health issues. The doctor who treated him shared that the Jalpaiguri-born artist had weak lungs from COVID-19 infection last year.

Bappi Lahiri's doctor shares cause of singer-composer's death

In a statement to Republic TV, Dr Deepak Namjoshi of the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said, "Basically, Bappi da had weak lungs and obstructive sleep apnea since almost a year or so and had been in and out of the CritiCare hospital with increased carbon dioxide levels, stress infections. We all are also aware that last year he suffered from COVID infection also, so his lungs were not the same as it used to be, and because of the obstructive sleep apnea, he was readmitted in January. For almost 18 days in the ICU, he recovered quite well, and all his parameters were normal."

"But yesterday evening, we again got a call from the family that he is having difficulty in breathing, he was rushed in the ambulance to the hospital. He came in a very bad state. We tried to revive him, but ultimately he succumbed to his illness," the doctor added.

Bappi Lahri enjoyed a five-decade career with chartbusters galore

Bappi Lahri belonged to a family of musicians, as his parents Aparesh Lahiri and Bansuri Lahiri were both singers and musicians. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar was his maternal uncle.

The Disco Dancer artist had shot to fame in the '70s and had a career that lasted five decades. Bappi Lahiri showcased a wide range in his compositions, right from disco-based songs like Disco Danger to Tamma Tamma to romantic songs like Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se. He also lent his voice to many of those hits.

Some of his hits in the last few years have been Oah La La from The Dirty Picture and more.

Lahiri also composed numerous chartbusters in Bengali films like Amar Sangee, Asha O Bhalobasha, Aamar Tumi, Amar Prem, Mandira, Badnam, Raktelekha, Priya, among others.