Bappi Lahiri To Record Song For Hollywood Film 'Trap City', Calls It 'close To Heart'

Veteran singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has had a career in music for over four decades now and has sung over six hundred songs in various Bollywood films. The 67-year-old singer is all set to foray into the music scenario for an international film titled Trap City, produced by Tel Ganesan. As per agency reports, Bappi Lahiri will sing a rap song along with an unnamed 'global rapper' for the film.

Read | From 'Raat Baaki' to 'Tamma Tamma', listen to Bappi Lahiri's 5 cool songs here

Bappi Da, as the veteran singer-composer is fondly called, will record the song soon and has claimed that his collaboration with another artist is exciting for him. He also spoke about the film and said that the name of the film appealed to him. He noted that with the modern-day concrete jungles that have outlined the skylines of the cities and taken up the green cover have trapped people in cities.

Read | Bappi Lahiri celebrates Saraswati Puja at his residence

While Bappi Da revealed that he had been impressed by the plot of the film, he consented to do the song when he realized that his sensibilities matched with the producer of the film. Tel Ganesan, the producer, reportedly also claimed that he felt honored that a legend like the veteran singer is onboard his project. He lauded the Disco 82 hitmaker for his contagious energy, experience, and enthusiasm for the music that he makes.

Read | Bappi Lahiri to collaborate with Lady Gaga for two duet singles

About the film

Trap City is reportedly a film about a struggling rapper working as a drop man for a drug kingpin. He records a song that becomes a viral hit hours before his arrest. His fame intensifies because of his crime but after an attempt on his life, he faces the choice of going to prison and destroying his career, or testifying against a dangerous crime boss who will not fail a second time. The film is co-produced by Tel Ganesan, who bankrolled the 2019 film Devil's Night: Dawn Of The Nain Rouge.

Read | 'Disco Raja' new song 'Rum Pum Bum' out, Bappi Lahiri makes a dazzling comeback

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.