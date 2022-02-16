Last Updated:

Bappi Lahiri's Death: Kajol, Alka Yagnik, Tanuja & More Visit Singer's Home To Pay Tribute

Soon after singer Bappi Lahiri's death, stars like Kajol, Alka Yagnik, and more visited his house to offer their condolences and express grief.

Prachi Arya
Actor Kajol was spotted with her mother Tanuja and other family members at late singer Bappi Lahiri's residence.

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who starred in several Hindi and Bengali hit films including 'Bees Saal Baad' and 'Chowringhee' also visited the late singer's house. 

Actor Sharbani Mukherjee was also spotted at Bappi Lahiri's residence to offer her condolences. She had made her debut in Bollywood with the war film 'Border'.

Actor Kajol was spotted visiting late singer Bappi Lahiri's house with veteran actor Tanuja to pay her last respects. 

Alka Yagnik arrived at the late singer's residence to pay her condolences. The singer collaborated with the late composer for several songs in Bengali films.

