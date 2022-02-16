Bappi Lahiri's Death: Kajol, Alka Yagnik, Tanuja & More Visit Singer's Home To Pay Tribute

Quick links:
Actor Kajol was spotted with her mother Tanuja and other family members at late singer Bappi Lahiri's residence.
Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who starred in several Hindi and Bengali hit films including 'Bees Saal Baad' and 'Chowringhee' also visited the late singer's house.
Actor Sharbani Mukherjee was also spotted at Bappi Lahiri's residence to offer her condolences. She had made her debut in Bollywood with the war film 'Border'.
Actor Kajol was spotted visiting late singer Bappi Lahiri's house with veteran actor Tanuja to pay her last respects.
