Bappi Lahiri's Demise: A Look At The Legendary Singer's Famous Telugu Compositions

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri not only had a trailblazing career in the Hindi music industry, but his musical talents also spilt over internationally as well as in the Telugu cinema. The 'King of Disco', who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 69, has to his credit multiple Telugu songs including Vaana Vaana Velluvaye, Aakasham Loo Oka Thaara among others.

Bappi Lahiri was on board as a music director on as many as 14 movies, with many of his compositions starring superstar Chiranjeevi. Most of the tracks the singer-actor duo collaborated on, went on to become massive hits. As we remember the late singer, here' looking at his work in the Telugu industry.

A look at legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's famous Telugu compositions

The legend has comprised music for superhit flicks like Gang Leader, Rowdy Alludu, Nippu Ravva, State Rowdy and Rowdy Inspector among others. His musical hits in Telugu were not only limited to films starring Chiranjeevi but also legends like Mohan Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati.

His last stint in the Telugu industry was with the 2020 film Disco Raja, whose music score was initially curated by Thaman. However, Lahiri was called to croon the track Rum Pum Bum alongside Sri Krishna and Ravi Teja. His famous compositions include Aakashamlo Okathaara, Vaana Vaana Velluvaye, Rum Pum Bum among others.

Revealing the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight." The 69-year-old is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

