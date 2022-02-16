Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Chiranjeevi & More South Celebs Pay Tributes To India's Disco Icon

After the demise of the Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry recently lost another gem, Bappi Lahiri. While the entire nation is mourning the loss, there have been many celebrity artists from the South Indian movie industry who penned heartfelt tributes to the legendary singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old and has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Chiranjeevi Konidela pens tribute to Bappi Lahiri

The South Indian movie superstar, Chiranjeevi Konidela recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a nostalgic picture of them together from the past in which the late singer-composer can be seen with a vibrant smile on his face while posing with Chiranjeevi. The actor further hoped his soul to rest in peace and penned a note stating how he was deeply anguished at his demise and revealed how he had a great association with the legendary music director & singer Bappi Lahiri. Stating further, he also mentioned how the late musician gave numerous chartbusters for him which contributed immensely to the popularity of his films and added that he will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music.

"Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear" (sic)

On the other hand, even the SIIMA Award recipient, Sai Dharam Tej took to his official Twitter handle and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and dear ones of the late veteran musician, Bappi Lahiri. In his note, he mentioned how the demise of the musician was an enormous loss to the World of Music and added that he will be remembered for ages for his work. Take a look-

An enormous loss to the World of Music.

You'll fondly be remembered for ages with your work #BappiLahiri sir.

My Deepest Condolences to Family and the near ones.

Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/zu2YekrtIg — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 16, 2022

Actor-producer Allari Naresh took to Twitter and stated how he was deeply saddened to hear of Bappi Lahiri's demise. He even mentioned how the iconic singer-producer was a legend who brought disco.

The legend who brought disco to us…Deeply saddened to hear of his demise. Rest in beats Bappi Lahiri Ji 🙏 #BappiLahiri — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) February 16, 2022

South Indian movie director, Bobby also expressed his grief and prayed to give strength to Bappi Lahiri's family and loved ones. Even Khushbu Sundar, the prominent South Indian actor was pained at the demise of Bappi Lahiri. She further penned words of praise for the late musician and stated how he introduced us to western music and what actually disco fusion was. Furthermore, Music composer Devi Sri Prasad penned a heartfelt note while recalling the works of Bappi Lahiri and how he set a trend with his unique look.

We surely lost a legend #BappiLahiri 🙏

May your soul rest in peace. Strength to family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rv7JpHxXTh — Bobby (@dirbobby) February 16, 2022

Pained at the demise of #BappiLahari da. His music was a cult. He introduced us to western music and what actually disco fusion was. One of the most creative musician. He will be missed tremendously. May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti #RipBappilahiri 😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) February 16, 2022

Sad to hear about d demise of LEGEND #BappiLahiri ji who Rocked wit his Unique Disco Music🙏🏻

Who also set a trend wit his unique look🙏🏻



Can Never forget d Blockbuster Music of our #Megastar @KChiruTweets sir’s #Gangleader

❤️🎶



Rest in Peace dear Bappi da🙏🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/YtW9odqEhJ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) February 16, 2022

Image: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela/Twitter/@@KChiruTweets