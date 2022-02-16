Last Updated:

Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Sakshi Tanwar, Chunkey Panday, Shaan & More At Singer's Residence

After the Nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Indian music industry recently lost another gem, the Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik arrived at legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's residence to pay her last respects. Bappi Da passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69.

Actor and singer Sophie Choudry was also spotted arriving at Bappi Lahiri's residence. 

Music composer Lalit Pandit arrived at late music icon Bappi Lahiri’s residence. 

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya also arrived at Bappi Lahiri's residence to offer condolences to the singer's family. 

Singer Shaan and lyricist Sameer Anjaan also paid tribute to the late singer. 

Actor Dheeraj Kumar arrived at the iconic singer's residence and paid his tribute to the singer. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he entered Bappi Lahiri’s house.

Actor Sakshi Tanwar arrived at Bappi Lahiri's residence to mourn Bappi Da's demise. 

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was snapped arriving at the singer's residence to offer his condolences to the late musician’s family.

