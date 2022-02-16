Bappi Lahiri's Demise: Sakshi Tanwar, Chunkey Panday, Shaan & More At Singer's Residence

Last Updated: 16th February, 2022 18:06 IST

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday was snapped arriving at the singer's residence to offer his condolences to the late musician’s family.

Actor Dheeraj Kumar arrived at the iconic singer's residence and paid his tribute to the singer. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he entered Bappi Lahiri’s house.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik arrived at legendary music composer-singer Bappi Lahiri's residence to pay her last respects. Bappi Da passed away on Tuesday at the age of 69.

