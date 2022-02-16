Just days after losing the Nightingle of India, Lata Mangeshkar, India has lost another gem on Wednesday morning. The Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri died on February 16 leaving the entire country heartbroken. It a sad day for the music industry and many acclaimed singers have taken to social media to express the same. The Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re singer passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea. Now, prominent faces of the music industry including Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and others have mourned the tragic loss.

Music industry mourns Bappi Lahiri's demise

Shreya Ghoshal

Expressing that she will miss him terribly, Sherya Ghoshal hailed Bappi Lahiri as a 'true rockstar'. She stated, "I will always remember you as the true rock star of our country. Your music, your personality, everything about you dada, was iconic. Ever so loving, warm, charming and humble. I have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career and got several opportunities to sing for and with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti #BappiLahiri."

The most iconic personality, a true rock star of our country. Have been so fortunate to have had your blessings through my career, got several opportunities to sing with you. Bappi da, you have gone too soon. Will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Om Shanti🙏🏻#BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/OTmk6ho40e — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) February 16, 2022

Vishal Dadlani

Sharing a memory of Bappi Lahiri's last visit at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Vishal Dadlani shared how the later singer was truly a 'legend' and will continue to remain till the end of time. He articulated, "Just heard about #BappiDa's demise. I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend. We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs."

Neeti Mohan

While bidding adieu to the Disco King, Neeti Mohan took to Twitter to share a sweet photo of Bappi Lahiri. In addition to this, Mohan added a short yet touching note to complete her post. She said, "Bappi Da! Thank you for the music. May your soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family."

Bappi Da! Thank you for the music. May your soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/pUhz8kPTAj — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) February 16, 2022

Palak Mucchal

Singer Palak Mucchal gave a musical tribute to the legendary singer. Penning down the lyrics of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, she wrote, "Chalte Chalte, Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehn. Bappi Da."

Bappi Da 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L5kPBeBO5P — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) February 16, 2022

Himesh Reshammiya

While sharing a monochromatic photo of Bappi Lahiri, Himesh Reshammiya said, "We wl miss you Bappi da." Take a look at it below:

