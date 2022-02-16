Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69 in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues, leaving the whole nation in grief. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent film personalities to members of the music fraternity, everyone is paying heartfelt tributes to the legend via social media. Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal, a well-known performer on Indian idol season 12, also remembered the icon in an emotional message via Instagram.

Sharing the departed soul's picture, Swastik quipped that he immensely misses his 'dadu' and added that he loves Bappi Da. For the uninitiated, Swastik is the son of Bappi Lahiri's daughter and singer Rema Lahiri. As of 2022, he’s 13 years old. His stage name and rapper name is Rego B.

Bappi Lahiri's grandson Swastik Bansal pays tribute to the legendary musician

Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 16, Swastik shared a throwback still of his grandfather and wrote, "Miss you so much dadu, rest in peace love u. RIP (1952-2022). Take a look.

Rego often shared glimpses of Bappi Lahiri and his grandmother Chitrani Lahiri (Bappi Lahiri's wife). Wishing the duo recently on their 45th wedding anniversary, Swastik mentioned, "Happy 45th anniversary Dadu and Didima, you are very special to me and you make me believe that true love does exist, thank you for being in my life and nurturing me".

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Revealing the cause of Bappi Lahiri's death, the doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

As per his family's official statement, the singer’s last rites will be performed on Thursday, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu. His son Bappa Lahiri will reach Mumbai from America on Thursday at around 2 AM to pay his last respect to his father’s mortal remains. The 69-year-old is survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

