It was recently revealed that the iconic Indian singer and songwriter, Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. As per the reports by PTI, the actor passed away in a Mumbai hospital. The doctors at the hospital revealed that the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues and was brought back to the hospital after his family called the doctor home.

Bappi Lahiri's last social media post

Apart from being a legendary musician, he was also known for always being decked up with gold ornaments. His latest Instagram post is proof that the iconic singer loved gold. He took to his official Instagram handle and shared an old unseen picture of himself in which he was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses with gold ornaments in his hands and neck. Through his caption, he proved his love for Gold and stated "Old is always gold."(sic) have a look-

The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight." He was 69 years old and has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official