Bappi Lahiri's Last Rites To Be Performed Tomorrow, Family To Wait For Elder Son Bappa

Iconic singer Bappi Lahiri who had an illustrious career in singing passed away on February 16 in Mumbai. According to PTI, the veteran singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). With an enviable 69-year repertoire boasting of thousands of classics to his credit, most of which made the nation crooning, left a deep void in the hearts of his fans. Now, according to his family's latest updates, the last rites of the singer will be performed on February 17.

Soon after the singer’s death news started surfacing on social media with fans expressing deep grief, the doctors who had been treating the singer issued a statement. In their statement, they mentioned that Bappi was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues, and was brought back to the hospital. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri's last rites to be held tomorrow

As per his family's official statement, the singer’s last rites will be performed tomorrow (February 17) at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu. His son Bappa Lahiri will reach Mumbai from America, tomorrow at around 2 AM to pay his last respect to his father’s mortal remains. The 69-year-old singer has been survived by his wife Chitrani and two children Bappa and Rema.

Meanwhile, the singer was the forerunner of bringing in the disco trend by popularizing the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and also sang some of his compositions. While he became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

IMAGE: Instagram/bappilahiri_official_