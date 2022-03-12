Bappi Lahiri's Official Instagram Page Pays Tribute After Icon's Demise; 'Legacy Lives On'

Popular music icon Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on February 15, 2022, and the news devastated the nation. Several fans, followers, relatives and colleagues of the celebrity took to social media to extend their condolences to his family and to mourn his loss. The official Instagram account of the late star has now paid tribute to him by uploading a black and white picture of him on March 12, 2022.

Bappi Lahiri's Instagram account pays tribute to the late star

The picture that was uploaded on his official Instagram handle saw a black and white picture of the star, in which his gold and silver accessories remained prominent. The caption read, "The Legacy lives on Forever," with an infinity emoticon. Several fans and followers of the musician took to the comments to express their love for Bappi Lahiri and mentioned how much they miss him. A fan thanked him for the 'beautiful memories' he left them with, while another hailed the 'evergreen' Bappi Lahiri songs.

Have a look at the picture here

Bappi Lahiri's death

The Bollywood singer and musician breathed his last on February 15, 2022, and it was informed that he died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). This came after he was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu for over a month and the entire nation, the Bollywood industry, fellow singers, etc. mourned his loss. He was discharged from the hospital on February 14 but was taken back when his condition deteriorated duo to several health issues. CritiCare Hospital spoke to PTI and said-

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The singer was brought to the hospital. Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa later spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the heartbreaking moment he learnt about his dad's demise. He mentioned his 'world fell apart' and explained the difficulty in finding flights to India from Los Angeles for him and his family. He also revealed that the musical legend was meant to visit him in Los Angeles in May and loved spending him with him.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official