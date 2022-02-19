Bappi Lahiri's recent demise shook the nation and several fans, musicians and actors from the film fraternity mourned the loss of the legendary star. The singer's son Bappa recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama and opened up about the moment he was informed of his dad's sad demise. He was in Los Angeles at the time and returned to India after hearing the news.

Bappa Lahiri opens up about the moment he heard about his dad's death

Speaking to the publication, Bappa Lahiri mentioned that on hearing the news, his 'world fell apart'. He expressed what he went through when there were no immediate flights to India, but somehow managed to book three tickets for himself, his wife and son. He mentioned there was an 'invisible force' that guided him through the long 23-hour journey of seeing his beloved dad one last time.

He also told Bollywood Hungama that although he is no more and he can no longer see him, he can 'feel his presence' around him and can still talk to him. He also revealed that Bappi Lahiri was meant to visit him in Los Angeles in May and had asked him about his passport and ticket when he was admitted in the hospital. Bappa mentioned his dad loved spending time with him in LA as he mourned his loss.

Bappi Lahiri's death

The veteran singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu for about a month before his unfortunate demise. He died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and not only the world of music, but the entire nation mourned his loss. As per the doctors at the hospital, Bappi Lahiri was admitted about a month ago before he was discharged on February 14. However, his health later deteriorated due to multiple health issues and was brought back to the hospital. The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI-

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The singer was brought to the hospital. Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

