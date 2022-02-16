Bappi Lahiri's Son-in-law And Grandson Express Heartfelt Love For Legendary Singer; Watch

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69, in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues, leaving the whole nation in grief. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, eminent film personalities to members of the music fraternity including Dheeraj Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, everyone is paying heartfelt tributes to the legend via social media.

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law and grandson still in shock

Bappi Lahiri's son-in-law, Mr Gobind Bansal and grandchild Swastik were seen outside the house when they came to address the media. While addressing the media, the singer's grandchild became emotional and stated that he is still in shock. He also remembered the icon in an emotional message via Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 16, Swastik shared a throwback still of his grandfather and wrote, "Miss you so much dadu, rest in peace love u. RIP (1952-2022). Take a look.

In an official statement, his family said, "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated-Mrs Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri."

Earlier in the day, celebrities like Lalit Pandit, Moushumi Chatterjee, Adesh Srivastava’s family, Raja Mukherjee with Nitu Chandra, Sharbani Mukherjee, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Sophie Choudry, Talat Aziz and Shivangi Kapoor were spotted arriving at Lahiri's residence to offer condolences to his family. Several celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Shikhar Dhawan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ekta Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh and others paid tribute to the legendary singer on social media handles.

More about Bappi Lahiri's demise

The singer was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. He died of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). As per the doctors of the hospital, the singer was admitted to the hospital about a month ago. He was discharged on Monday, February 14. However, his health deteriorated due to multiple health issues and was brought back to the hospital.

The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. The singer was brought to the hospital. Bappi Lahiri had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official/Varinder Chawla