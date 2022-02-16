Bappi Lahiri's Son-in-law Gobind Bansal Conveys Affection For 'Disco King'

The popular Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday night, February 17 at a Mumbai hospital and the news devastated the nation. Several fans, actors and well-wishers mourned his loss on social media and his family also put out several statements. The late singer's son-in-law Gobind Bansal mourned his loss and mentioned that Bappi Lahiri passed away half an hour after he had dinner, which resulted in his heart rate dropping.

Bappi Lahiri reason for death revealed by his son-in-law

Gobind Bansal mentioned that the singer and composed breathed his last on Tuesday. Bappi Lahiri reportedly consumed his meal at about 8.30 or 9 PM, half an hour after which he had a heart attack. Bansal mentioned that after this that his heart rate dropped and he was rushed to the hospital. The singer was then declared dead by doctors at 11:44 PM. The last rights of the Tamma Tamma Loge fame star are set to take place on Thursday morning after the arrival of his son, Bappa, who is in Los Angeles. According to a report by ANI, he said-

"Bappi Lahiri had been admitted in the hospital for three weeks but was discharged and was back home. He also had his dinner last night at around 8:309 pm. But within half an hour of having his dinner, he got a heart attack. His pulse rate had gotten low. He was rushed to the hospital and the doctors declared at 11:44 that he is no more. Bappa will arrive at 9 pm today. The cremation will be held tomorrow at around 10 am at Pawan Hans crematorium."

Bappi Da's grandson Swastik Bansal was also present and mourned the loss of his 'dadu'. He broke down as he called the legendary singer his 'idol' and credited him to be the reason he began his career in the world of music. He said,

"He started my music career and he is my idol. It is because of him that I am a singer today. I love him and will always love him. I still can't believe that my dadu is no more."



(With input from ANI)

