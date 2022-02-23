Bappi Lahiri's Wife Chitrani, Son Bappa Lahiri And Daughter Rema At Singer's Prayer Meet

Last Updated: 23rd February, 2022 18:22 IST

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on February 15. The singer popularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Bappi Lahiri's wife Chitrani, daughter Reema and son Bappa Lahiri were also clicked at the venue. It looks like Chitrani is not in a good state as she was seen kissing Bappi's photoframe at the venue.

The late music composer's son, Bappa, and daughter Rema Lahiri were spotted at the prayer meet that was organised in his remembrance.

The singer's death came as a shock to not only his family members but to the entire nation. The prayer meet was attended by all the family members.

Lengendary late singer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 15, 2022. His family organised a prayer meeting for him in Juhu today, February 23.

