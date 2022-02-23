Last Updated:

Bappi Lahiri's Wife Chitrani, Son Bappa Lahiri And Daughter Rema At Singer's Prayer Meet

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on Feb 15, 2022. His family organised a prayer meeting for him in Juhu today.

Bappi Lahiri
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Lengendary late singer Bappi Lahiri passed away due to obstructive sleep apnea on February 15, 2022. His family organised a prayer meeting for him in Juhu today, February 23.

Bappi Lahiri
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The singer's death came as a shock to not only his family members but to the entire nation. The prayer meet was attended by all the family members.

Bappi Lahiri
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The late music composer's son, Bappa, and daughter Rema Lahiri were spotted at the prayer meet that was organised in his remembrance. 

Bappi Lahiri
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bappi Lahiri's wife Chitrani, daughter Reema and son Bappa Lahiri were also clicked at the venue. It looks like Chitrani is not in a good state as she was seen kissing Bappi's photoframe at the venue.

Bappi Lahiri
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The family released an official statement on February 20 regarding the prayer meeting.

Bappi Lahiri
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at around 11.45 pm on February 15. The singer popularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema.

Bappi Lahiri
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

He became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com