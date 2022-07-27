Barack Obama Shares 2022 Summer Playlist Featuring Songs By Beyoncé, Harry Styles & More

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has impeccable taste in art. He is very active in giving fans a sneak peek into his diverse recommendations of books, music, movies, etc. Obama undoubtedly gives his fans some great suggestions to look into during the holidays.

Yet again the former president took to his social media handle and shared his favourite music picks. Barrack Obama's 2022 summer playlist includes songs by Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and many other renowned artists.

Barack Obama shares his 2022 summer playlist

On Tuesday, Barack Obama took to his Instagram handle and shared his current favourite summer playlist. Obama's latest playlist includes Kendrick Lamar’s Die Hard, Beyoncé’s Break My Soul, Rosalía’s Saoko, Harry Styles' Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Prince's Let’s Go Crazy, Al Green's I Can’t Get Next to You, Dr. John's More Than You Know, Rakim's When I B on Tha Mic, Nina Simone's Do I Move You? (Version II), The Foreign Exchange's Better, Omar Apollo's Tamagotchi, Maren Morris' The Furthest Thing, The Internet's Under Control, and many others.

Sharing the list he wrote in the caption, "Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

Here, take a look at the post:

Barack Obama shares his 2022 summer reading list

Recently, Barack Obama headed to his Instagram and unveiled a list of his favourite books. The list includes Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel, The Candy House by Jennifer Egan, A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib, To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara, The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang, The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure by Yascha Mount, Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks by Chris Herring, The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan and many other books.

Sharing his favourite picks for summer 2022, Obama wrote in the caption, "I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer?"

Take a look at the post:

Image: PTI/ICC