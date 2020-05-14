'Bardash Nahi Hola' By Golu Gold Released | Watch Video

Golu Gold is an emerging face in the Bhojpuri music industry. The singer lately released a new track titled Bardash Nahi Hola, that got released yesterday and all the Bhojpuri fans are going gaga over the latest music video. The music video features Golu Gold himself. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Golu Gold drops his latest song, Bardash Nahi Hola

Golu Gold dropped his very new track Bardash Nahi Hola on YouTube. The Bhojpuri song is sung by Golu Gold, the music is composed by Golu Gold himself. The peppy lyrics of the Bhojpuri song are penned by Prabhu Bishunpuri. The peppy number is produced under the label name, Wave Digital.

The music video of the song is directed by Priyanshu Singh and has a total run time of 4:02 minutes. The music video features Golu Gold expressing his love in various ways. The peppy and upbeat lyrics and music have grabbed the attention of the audience and the song is noted for its upbeat tone.

Check out the song by Golu Gold

The singer has always managed to entertain and impress the audience with his performances. Ever since the music video has been released, fans have been praising the number for its lyrics, the scenes, and the outfits worn by the featured personalities in the music video. Bardash Nahi Hola has gained over 68k views on YouTube and also gained massive appraisal from the audience.

Golu Gold has delivered some stunning performances in several songs. Some of his best performances include albums like Shobhela Devghar Sawan Me, Aa Gail Phagun, Pahila Rati Payal Turale, Belpatai Bhola Ke Bhawela, Kawadiya Bole Bol Bam, and many more. Fans love and enjoy the artist's upbeat style of music.

