'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer Meat Loaf Dies At 74; 'Don’t Ever Stop Rocking', Say Family

Renowned US singer and actor Meat Loaf, who is known for hits such as Bat Out Of Hell passed away at the age of 74. Loaf, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and starred in almost 65 films. His family announced his demise via a statement on Facebook, and remembered him as an "inspiring artist and beautiful man."

Taking to Facebook on Friday, January 21, Meat Loaf's family issued a statement that read, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time."

Further thanking his fans for their overwhelming love and support, the legendary musician's family wrote, "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!".

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meat Loaf had openly spoken about health issues that plagued him (notably Asthma) and even caused him to collapse on stage during a 2011 concert in Pittsburgh as well as the Wembley Arena in London in 2003. He had even held a press conference in Kensington to notify his fans about his health.

The singer was a trailblazing figure in the rock music genre, having hits like Dead Ringer For Love, Bat Out Of Hell and I'd Do Anything For Love to his credit.

(Image: @Meatloaf/Facebook)