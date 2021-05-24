BBMAs 2021 Winners: Weeknd Rules Billboard Music Awards; See Full List Here

It was a night of energy, glitz and entertaining music as the Billboard Music Awards 2021 were presented on Sunday. Apart from numerous artists taking home multiple awards, the lively performances too made it a night to remember. The evening belonged to The Weeknd, who bagged the maximum awards.

The Weeknd, who was nominated for 16 categories, took home 10 trophies. His wins included top male artist, top R&B artist and top Hot 100 artist. His song Blinding Lights was adjudged the No. 1 song of 2020, and also won the Hot 100 song, top radio song and top R&B song, while the award for the top R&B album went to his album After Hours.

Country singer Gabby Barrett won three awards. Her wins included Best Country Song I Hope, as well as bagging top female country artist and top collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Drake extended his Billboard Music Awards tally to 28, as he bagged the Top Streaming Artist Award. He then brought his son on stage to accept the Artist of the Decade award.

Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen, who has been under fire for using racial slur recently, not allowed to participate in the show, won three honors, including top country artist and top country album for Dangerous: The Double Album.

Among the other winners of the evening included BTS and Bad Bunny, who took five and four awards each. Lady Gaga and Kanye West were among the winners.

Pink, who put up an energetic performance with her nine-year-old daughter Willow Stage Heart, won the Icon Award from Bon Jovi.

A collaborative performance by DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos was a highlight while Doja Cat and SZA's performance, and those by Alicia Keys, and by Karol G, Duran Duran and Jonas Brothers with Marshmello stood out.

Top Artist-The Weeknd

Top New Artist-Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist- The Weeknd

Top Female Artist-Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group- BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist —Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist — The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist —Drake

Top Song Sales Artist —BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist —The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) — BTS

Top R&B Artist — The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist —The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist —Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist —Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist —Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist —Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist —Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist —Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artistv —Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group —Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist —Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist —Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist —Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist —Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group —Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist —Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist —Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist —Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album —The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album —Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album —Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album —Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album —Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album —Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album —Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album —Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Streaming Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Selling Song BTS, —"Dynamite"

Top Radio Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)— Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

Top R&B Song —The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Top Rap Song —DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Top Country Song —Gabby Barrett, "I Hope"

Top Rock Song —AJR, "Bang!"

Top Latin Song —Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Top Dance/Electronic Song —Saint Jhn, "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Top Christian Song —Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, "Graves Into Gardens"

Top Gospel Song —Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, "Wash Us In the Blood"

