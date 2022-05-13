BBMAs 2022: Red Hot Chili Peppers Drops out of Lineup; Machine Gun Kelly Roped In

Quick links:
Image: AP/Instagram/@dansmyers/@chilipeppers
Billboard Music Awards is regarded as the biggest international accolades in the music industry. The award honours the extraordinary talents of the industry who have given praiseworthy tracks and albums in the year it is issued. The forthcoming Billboard Music Awards 2022 are slated to be held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As the date of the event nears, the organisers recently left the fans amazed by revealing the names of the musicians who will be setting the stage on fire with their iconic performances while revealing the names of the artists dropping out from the performers' list. Here are all details you need to know regarding the same.
According to Billboard, the performers' names were recently added to the list for the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards consisting of two iconic musicians namely Machine Gun Kelly and Dan + Shay. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the popular American rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, who was earlier slated to perform at the BBMAs has now been dropped out from the performers' lineup. Earlier, the names of the other performers were announced including artists namely Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic.
According to Billboard, the legendary music producer and rapper, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who goes by the name Diddy among his fans, has been roped in to host and executive produce the highly-awaited musical night. It was also stated that the American rapper will be hosting the event after 25 years after he bagged his first award in 1997 for his No Way Out album.
Artist Awards
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Click Here to get the full list.