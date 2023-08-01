Bebe Rexha Confirms Split From Boyfriend Keyan Safyari After His 'weight Gain' Comment

Bebe Rexha is currently on her summer 2023 musical tour. The musician has been travelling across America for her gigs. But a few days ago, she hit headlines for hinting at a breakup.

3 things you need to know

She was in a relationship with Keyan Safyari.

Safyari is a professional cinematographer.

Rexha’s next show will happen at the Big Slap Festival in Malmö, Sweden.

Have Bebe Rexha, Keyan Safyari finally broken up?



To recall, the 33-year-old singer and songwriter took to her Instagram stories a while back to post screenshots of the messages that Keyan had sent her. He apparently remarked on her “35 pounds” weight gain and how her face was changing as a result. Evidently, he felt that Bebe was trying “to find reasons” to end things with him. He also apparently suggested she speak with a therapist rather than “weaponize” her rage and anger.

(Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari | Image: Twitter)



And now a recent Entertainment Online report indicated that Rexha has confirmed that her relationship with Keyan is over. During her London performance that happened on July 28, the singer said, “Now I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”



And then she sang Atmosphere, lyrics of which were about a breakup. After going all out on her former boyfriend through social media stories, her fans could speculate that she is not in a good state. After this declaration, a lot of her fans came in support of the singer and one of them held a placard stating that she “is enough”. To this, she replied, "You really are trying to make a cry," while wiping her tears on the stage

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari’s relationship timeline



The two started dating back in 2020 and were going steady. It all started after they were spotted kissing outside Bebe’s house in Los Angeles. Then on Keyan’s birthday, she even gifted him a Ferarri. About him, she told Entertainment Online, "He's just honestly an amazing person, and he makes me happy! It just feels right.” She further mentioned that she has a “wonderful” man in her life now.