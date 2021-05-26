Belinda Gets Engaged To Christian Nodal; Says 'happiest Woman In The World'

On May 26, 2021, Mexican pop star Belinda took to her official Instagram handle and announced that she is now engaged to her beau and singer Christian Nodal. She dropped an adorable picture featuring herself and Christian. In the picture, the duo can be seen holding each other and are lost in each other's eyes. Sharing the joyful news, the pop star wrote that she is the 'happiest woman in the world'.

Belinda engaged?

In the picture, Belinda can be seen dressed in a shimmery black outfit. Her hair is pulled back in a low and messy ponytail with few strands let loose in the front. Belinda's fiance sported a matching t-shirt. Belinda can be seen flaunting her sparkling diamond engagement ring as the candid pictures were clicked. As for the caption, she wrote, "Una imagen dice más que mil palabras... La mujer más feliz del mundo (A picture says a thousand words ... The happiest woman in the world)".

Christian, too, dropped a pair of stunning pictures to announce their reunion. In the first picture, the duo can be seen kissing each other, while the second one was the picture shared by Belinda on her Insta handle. Christian captioned his post, "Damas y caballeros... Belinda Peregrin Schull me acaba de hacer el hombre más afortunado del mundo (Ladies and gentlemen... Belinda Peregrin Schull just made me the luckiest man in the world)".

As soon as Belinda and Christian Nodal's engagement was confirmed, many of their fans and followers rushed to congratulate the couple. Many celebrity friends also took the opportunity to drop their congratulatory messages and wishes. American composer, Edgar Barrera commented, “Esooooo carnalitoooo !!! Congratulations to both of you!!”. Spanish rapper, Rels B wrote, "Ehhorabuena locooo". Stylist Reading Pantaleón commented, "Guayyyyy coolyy coolyyy. What happiness or more happy … I’m very very very happy for you … I always knew !!! I am the best cupid in the world!!!".

The couple started dating in the month of August 2020 after working together in La Voz Mexico. They started the year with a new member of the family, a chihuahua dog named Cuatro after the pop star lost her dog, Gizmo. Even after the rumours of their possible fights or breakups, the couple stood strong.

IMAGE: BELINDA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.