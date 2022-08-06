Last Updated:

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg's First Collaboration 'Bad Decisions' Out; ARMY Reacts

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, Benny Blanco has finally released the collaborative song 'Bad Decisions' with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Benny Blanco

IMAGE: Instagram/itsbennyblanco


After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, Benny Blanco has finally released the collaborative song Bad Decisions with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The track features BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook along with rapper Snoop Dogg, and is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco’s upcoming full-length album. 

The song features Blanco portraying his fanboy side where he confesses how much he is in awe of the band. The video shows an enthusiastic Benny looking forward to attending a BTS concert. The light beat of Bad Decisions along with the perfect background, everything adds up to the honest feelings of Blanco about the band that get conveyed through the song. 

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg's collaboration Bad Decisions released

The dance track carries a cool feeling, which helps the listener feel refreshed on a hot summer day. The video of the song shows the singer hoarding BTS merchandise and his room is filled with photos of the global sensation group. He also carefully bakes a BTS-themed cake with its official logo on it and while reaching the venue, he gets stuck in traffic and spoils his cake mistakenly. He is then told that he has made a ‘bad decision.’

READ | BTS collaborates with Benny Blanco; latter to produce remix of tracks chosen by fans

Snoop Dogg also features in the video but there are no visuals of the BTS members, apart from the ones that are used by Blanco in his room. On Friday, the singer started a Q&A where he responded to some of the questions thrown across by his fans on Twitter. One of the Twitter users asked him about the reason behind collaborating with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The musician replied and wrote, “I went to a BTS concert and was completely blown away… and I made it my life goal to do a song with BTS… I first worked with Snoop Dogg on California girls but hadn’t worked with him in so long… so it was amazing to do it all together #AskBenny.”

READ | BTS, Benny Blanco & Snoop Dogg's long awaited collaboration announced; band shares video

Meanwhile, the lyric video of Bad Decisions will be out today followed by a Visualiser released on August 8. BTS’ YouTube channel will also release a ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video soon. 

READ | 'Bad Decisions': BTS gives first glimpse of collaboration with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco

 

IMAGE: Instagram/itsbennyblanco

READ | BTS Jin, Jimin, V & more feature in ‘Bad Decisions’ teaser with Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg
First Published:
COMMENT