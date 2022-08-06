Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg's First Collaboration 'Bad Decisions' Out; ARMY Reacts

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, Benny Blanco has finally released the collaborative song Bad Decisions with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The track features BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook along with rapper Snoop Dogg, and is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco’s upcoming full-length album.

The song features Blanco portraying his fanboy side where he confesses how much he is in awe of the band. The video shows an enthusiastic Benny looking forward to attending a BTS concert. The light beat of Bad Decisions along with the perfect background, everything adds up to the honest feelings of Blanco about the band that get conveyed through the song.

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg's collaboration Bad Decisions released

The dance track carries a cool feeling, which helps the listener feel refreshed on a hot summer day. The video of the song shows the singer hoarding BTS merchandise and his room is filled with photos of the global sensation group. He also carefully bakes a BTS-themed cake with its official logo on it and while reaching the venue, he gets stuck in traffic and spoils his cake mistakenly. He is then told that he has made a ‘bad decision.’

can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind! #BadDecisionswithBTS pic.twitter.com/00kta1vN2E — .･✿ (@miniesdiary) August 5, 2022

IDK IF EVERYONE GOT THE AIRDROP BEFORE THE COPS CAME BUT HERES THE ARMY GROUP PIC AFTER BENNY LEFT! LA ARMY HERE YOU GO #BadDecisionswithBTS #BadDecisions #FindBadDecisions pic.twitter.com/Wrwihaozwj — ellie⁷ (@sopewoozoo) August 5, 2022

i wanna marry jimin and jungkook’s voice why do they fit so well 😭 #BadDecisionswithBTS pic.twitter.com/TA27r3SM7H — mimi⁷ | my life: Bangtan (@jmserendipity13) August 5, 2022

Snoop Dogg also features in the video but there are no visuals of the BTS members, apart from the ones that are used by Blanco in his room. On Friday, the singer started a Q&A where he responded to some of the questions thrown across by his fans on Twitter. One of the Twitter users asked him about the reason behind collaborating with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The musician replied and wrote, “I went to a BTS concert and was completely blown away… and I made it my life goal to do a song with BTS… I first worked with Snoop Dogg on California girls but hadn’t worked with him in so long… so it was amazing to do it all together #AskBenny.”

Meanwhile, the lyric video of Bad Decisions will be out today followed by a Visualiser released on August 8. BTS’ YouTube channel will also release a ‘BTS Recording Sketch’ video soon.

IMAGE: Instagram/itsbennyblanco