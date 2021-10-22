Bernard Haitink Passes Away At 92 In London; Know About The Celebrated Dutch Conductor

Renowned Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink breathed his last at his home in London on Thursday. As per a report by AP, the 92-year old's demise was announced by his management company. Bernard was known for his refinement and aura as he led the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for 27 years while holding other leadership positions in London, Chicago and Boston. In a career spanning 65 years, Haitink made more than 450 recordings, for which he won two out of the nine Grammy Awards he was nominated for.

One of the trailblazing figures in the UK's classical music scene, Haitink performances with the London Symphony Orchestra, even in his final stints at the podium, garnered rave reviews. Announcing his demise, his management company called him 'one of the most celebrated conductors of his generation'.

Violinist Bernard Haitink passes away at 92

Born on March 4, 1929, in Amsterdam, Haitink forged his reputation as a conductor in the Netherlands. His big break came when he was asked to lead the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam. During his stint as the sole principal conductor, the Concertgebouw gained widespread recognition, joining the likes of world premier Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics orchestras.

He embarked on a flourishing career ahead in England, where he was endowed with the title of chief conductor of the London Philharmonic as well as the music director of the Glyndebourne Festival. He then succeeded Colin Davis as The Royal Opera's music director, a position he held till 2002.

His other achievements include his role as the principal conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 2006 to 2010, Boston Symphony Orchestra's principal guest conductor as well as principal conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra. His remarkable concluding performances were attempted by him at the age of 90. The four stints were held between August to September 2019 in Salzburg (Austria), London and Lucerne, (Switzerland.)

Haitink has five children from his first marriage to Marjolein Snijder. He was residing in West London with his fourth wife Patricia Bloomfield, who happens to be a barrister and a former viola player in the Covent Garden Opera orchestra.

