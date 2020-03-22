Here Are Some Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Home Workout Playlist

The whole world is on hold due to the unfortunate pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by doing your best job at washing your hands and by practising social and physical distancing.

To take preventive measures, entire India is currently on a Janta Curfew. It is a difficult time for all the fitness lovers as gyms are one of the first places to get shut down. Never the less, here are some of the best Bollywood songs you need to add to your self-workout playlist, during this Coronavirus lockdown. Read ahead to know-

Best Bollywood songs to add to your self-workout playlist during lockdown

Chak De India

Chak De India is the title track of the Shimit Amin directorial, Chak De! India (2007). The song is sung by Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant, and Marianne D'Cruz. The music of the song is given by Salim-Sulaiman. It will make you believe that with hard work and persistence, dreams will turn into reality.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Rock Version)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Rock Version) is from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The song is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It is a power-packed song, that will totally motivate you to get fit.

Maston Ka Jhund

Maston Ka Jhund is from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The song is sung by Javed Bashir and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It will make you want to leave the couch and groove a little.

Bezubaan Phir Se

Bezubaan Phir Se is from the Remo D’Souza directorial, Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015). Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda and Madhav Krishna have sung the song. Sachin and Jigar are the composers of it. It is a full-on energetic song, that will make you want to workout.

Dangal Title Track

The song is the title track of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Dangal (2016). The song is sung by Daler Mehndi, with music given by Pritam. It is a song with heavy beats, that will help you work out better.

