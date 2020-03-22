The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Here Are Some Bollywood Songs To Add To Your Home Workout Playlist

Music

With the world on a lockdown, here's a good workout playlist for those who want to work their way out through this pandemic. Read ahead to know more about it-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good workout playlist

The whole world is on hold due to the unfortunate pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by doing your best job at washing your hands and by practising social and physical distancing.

To take preventive measures, entire India is currently on a Janta Curfew. It is a difficult time for all the fitness lovers as gyms are one of the first places to get shut down. Never the less, here are some of the best Bollywood songs you need to add to your self-workout playlist, during this Coronavirus lockdown. Read ahead to know-

Best Bollywood songs to add to your self-workout playlist during lockdown

Chak De India

Chak De India is the title track of the Shimit Amin directorial, Chak De! India (2007). The song is sung by Sukhvinder Singh, Salim Merchant, and Marianne D'Cruz. The music of the song is given by Salim-Sulaiman. It will make you believe that with hard work and persistence, dreams will turn into reality.

Also Read | Bollywood Unfazed By Coronavirus? Stars Attend Parties, Then 'raise Awareness'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Rock Version)

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (Rock Version) is from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The song is sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It is a power-packed song, that will totally motivate you to get fit.

Also Read | 'Special Ops' Actor Sajjad Delafrooz's Bollywood Journey From Supporting Roles To Lead

Maston Ka Jhund

Maston Ka Jhund is from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The song is sung by Javed Bashir and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. It will make you want to leave the couch and groove a little.

Also Read | Tabu Is Bollywood Filmmakers' Favorite Actor And THESE Films Are Proof

Bezubaan Phir Se

Bezubaan Phir Se is from the Remo D’Souza directorial, Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015). Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda and Madhav Krishna have sung the song. Sachin and Jigar are the composers of it. It is a full-on energetic song, that will make you want to workout.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi And Other Bollywood Couples Who Chose To Get Married Secretly

Dangal Title Track

The song is the title track of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Dangal (2016). The song is sung by Daler Mehndi, with music given by Pritam. It is a song with heavy beats, that will help you work out better.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Baba Ramdev
BABA RAMDEV SUGGESTS YOGA
Experts claims Air Quality is picking up in quarantined areas
EXPERTS CLAIM AIR QUALITY IMPROVING
Mumbai local trains
MUMBAI LOCALS ON JANTA CURFEW
Janta Curfew
POLICE DEPTS' TWEET ON JANTA CURFEW
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA