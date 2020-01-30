Mac Miller: Celebrating The Rapper's Top Tracks; From 'Self Care' To 'My Favourite Part'

Mac Miller was reportedly on his way to becoming one of the biggest rappers in the music industry. But, in 2018, the news of Mac Miller's sudden death had shocked the music industry and his fans. The rapper-songwriter was only 26-year-old when he passed away. Nevertheless, he had made an impact on music fans around the globe in a short span of time. Below are some of the best songs by Mac Miller:

Self Care

Self Care was a part of Mac Miller's fifth studio album titled Swimming. It is a two-part song, split between Self Care and Oblivion. Though the song failed to peak at number one of the Billboards chart, its music video has over 160 million views on YouTube. It is a homage to the 2004 film Kill Bill: Volume 2. Check out the music video below:

My Favourite Part

My Favourite Part was a duet between Mac Miller and then rumoured girlfriend Ariana Grande. The song was also written by the duo and was released in 2016. The song peaked at number 2 at the US Hip-Hop Singles Billboards charts. The music video features both Arina Grande and Mac Miller singing to each other as they are separated by a wall. Check out the music video below:

Weekend (Feat. Miguel)

Miller's Weekend song featured in the album GO:OD AM which had a total of 17 tracks. The Weekend song was reportedly a big hit in the club circuit. The track climbed up the fourth spot at the US Billboards 200 tracklist. Check out the music video below:

