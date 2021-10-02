BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Here's When And Where To Watch The Award Show Online

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 saw the world of hip hop come together for one grand event. The event saw a list of hip-hop artists take centre stage as awards for Song of The Year, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Best Live Performer, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse were handed out. The event is now set to air on October 5.

The event saw the stars of hip-hop hit the red carpet in style. Leaked behind the scenes images of the artists had taken the internet by storm. The red carpet saw Young Thug, Gunna, Latto, BIA, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Trina, Bleu, Erica Banks and Ari Fletcher set the stage in style. However, it was Murda Count, who wore a bathrobe with crocs and Remy Ma in a stunning dress that stood out. The nominations for the event were handed out earlier this year.

Bet Hip Hop Awards 2021 release date & time

The event saw prominent artists like Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty, Bia, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Young Thug, and others. The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards is all set to air on October 5 at 9:00 pm. The awards will be live for viewing online.

How to watch Bet Hip Hop Awards 2021 online

The award ceremony is hip hop's biggest night and it will air on BET. The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards that was hosted at Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, will premiere on Tuesday, October 5, at 9 pm on BET. Apart from BET, the event will also be available for viewing on VH1 and MTV2.

This year's event was hosted by The 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean) along with stunning performances, cyphers, and tributes from major hip-hop names. The show had Nelly, Tyler, The Creator, Tobe Nwigwe featuring Fat, Bia with Lil Jon, Young Thug and Gunna, Latto, Paul Wall, Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad featuring Kal Banks and Doechii take centre stage with performances. Meanwhile, Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, Jermaine Dupri and LL Cool J were the presenters.

Image: AP