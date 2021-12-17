Beyoncé Amasses Over 100k Followers On TikTok In Few Hours; Fans Anticipate New Album

After reigning over the music industry and possibly every social media platform, singer Beyoncé has finally treated the fans by launching her personal TikTok account on Thursday. The same was recently shared on social media which caused her fans, affectionately called Bey Hive, to suspect a new album announcement. Famous for her tendency of smashing numerous records in anything that she ventures in, Beyoncé is well on her way to creating new records on the media sharing platform.

Beyoncé joins TikTok

Bringing an early holiday season to Bey Hive, Beyoncé launched her personal TikTok account. The college music division of Beyonce's label Sony, Sony Music U took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news by sharing the screenshot of the singer's account when she had amassed only 19.3k followers. However, it did not take long for the fans to enter the TikTok bey hive as the singer reportedly seamlessly amassed over 50k followers within an hour.

New queen of TikTok has arrived 🐝👀@Beyonce pic.twitter.com/Lfhbcso6IP — Sony Music U (@SonyMusicU) December 17, 2021

With the screenshot of the 40-year-old singer making rounds on the internet, the number of followers on the account showed no signs of slowing down as Beyoncé garnered more than 100k followers within a short span of time. Although the singer has yet to upload her first TikTok, the follower count is expected to increase rapidly. The 28-time Grammy Award winner has over 224 million followers on Instagram.

Reactions to Beyoncé joining TikTok

The reaction to the singer joining the platform ranged from hilarious to being hopeful about a new album. A few fans posted a flurry of memes predicting the Drunk In Love singer's first TikTok. One fan tweeted, ''Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser''. Meanwhile, a few fans suspected that the singer joined the platform to announce her new album on the occasion of Christmas. Check out the reactions here.

Beyoncé on tiktok now that album definitely coming soon… pic.twitter.com/XVLDLaYZJL — Bran (@yeonbias) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser: pic.twitter.com/X1n934YA0A — Terry Thierry (@TerryThierry) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé joining TikTok really shocked me, I IMMEDIATELY followed. pic.twitter.com/5eAcVo9Ai0 — Bella | ALWAYS LOVE YOU OUT NOW!! | 👻 (@Onikaslyricals) December 17, 2021

Cause really though, Beyoncé could’ve stayed enjoying TikTok on her burner account. Why is an official one being made after all this time? B7 is upon us. pic.twitter.com/B5mH5HRjvi — st. ɳick 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) December 17, 2021

Beyoncé joining TikTok can only mean that her new era is gonna be TikTok friendly. We're getting choreo and mainstream ! Y'all not ready... She's coming. — Sam⁷ (@BTSOriented) December 17, 2021

The singer had released her latest album Lemonade in 2016 after which she was involved in a couple of projects including the concert film Homecoming. Back in August, the singer confirmed on working on new music in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, as per Retro Pop. She had stated, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again''.

Image : Instagram/@beyonce