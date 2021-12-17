Last Updated:

Beyoncé Amasses Over 100k Followers On TikTok In Few Hours; Fans Anticipate New Album

The queen of pop Beyoncé has finally launched her own TikTok account and the fans cannon contain their excitement whilst suspecting a new album.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Beyonce

Image : Instagram/@beyonce


After reigning over the music industry and possibly every social media platform, singer Beyoncé has finally treated the fans by launching her personal TikTok account on Thursday. The same was recently shared on social media which caused her fans, affectionately called Bey Hive, to suspect a new album announcement. Famous for her tendency of smashing numerous records in anything that she ventures in, Beyoncé is well on her way to creating new records on the media sharing platform. 

Beyoncé joins TikTok

Bringing an early holiday season to Bey Hive, Beyoncé launched her personal TikTok account. The college music division of Beyonce's label Sony, Sony Music U took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news by sharing the screenshot of the singer's account when she had amassed only 19.3k followers. However, it did not take long for the fans to enter the TikTok bey hive as the singer reportedly seamlessly amassed over 50k followers within an hour.

With the screenshot of the 40-year-old singer making rounds on the internet, the number of followers on the account showed no signs of slowing down as Beyoncé garnered more than 100k followers within a short span of time. Although the singer has yet to upload her first TikTok, the follower count is expected to increase rapidly. The 28-time Grammy Award winner has over 224 million followers on Instagram. 

READ | Dua Lipa turns 26; Bella Hadid, Beyonce and many more celebs pour in birthday wishes

Reactions to Beyoncé joining TikTok

The reaction to the singer joining the platform ranged from hilarious to being hopeful about a new album. A few fans posted a flurry of memes predicting the Drunk In Love singer's first TikTok. One fan tweeted, ''Beyoncé waking up to 1 million followers on TikTok knowing damn well she’s only releasing an Ivy Park teaser''. Meanwhile, a few fans suspected that the singer joined the platform to announce her new album on the occasion of Christmas. Check out the reactions here. 

READ | Beyonce Birthday Special: From Destiny's Child to The Lion King The Gift, check top songs

The singer had released her latest album Lemonade in 2016 after which she was involved in a couple of projects including the concert film Homecoming. Back in August, the singer confirmed on working on new music in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, as per Retro Pop. She had stated, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again''.

READ | Doja Cat recalls her favourite moment when Beyonce motivated her to 'do anything' in life

Image : Instagram/@beyonce

READ | ‘King Richard’: Will Smith starrer's latest trailer features Beyonce’s song ‘Be Alive’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Beyonce, TikTok, Sony
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com