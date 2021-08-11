Beyoncé Announces New Album In The Making, Says "Yes, The Music Is Coming!"

It's time to get pumped up music lovers, for Queen Beyonce is releasing new music! The Grammy Award-winning songstress recently teased her upcoming music and gave some exciting details. Read on for more information about Beyonce's new album -

Beyonce to release new music

Beyonce, who graced the cover of Harper's BAZAAR magazine for their September Icon issue, spoke to the outlet about several aspects of her personal and professional life. The Single Ladies singer spoke about her upcoming album talking about how she could feel "a renaissance emerging," adding "I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible"

While speaking to the outlet, the Run The World singer spoke about how she loves making music and how it excites her. She said:

Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!

More about Beyonce

Beyonce's previous album, Black Is King, debuted on Disney+ last year. The singer earned a Grammy Award for best R&B performance for her song, Black Parade. While receiving her historic 28th award at the event, Beyonce spoke about how she wanted to uplift the black community saying:

Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black kings and queens who inspire me and inspire the whole world ... I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night.

In addition to being a global superstar, Beyonce is also a mother to three children namely her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy and son Sir, whom she shares with rapper and husband Jay-Z. At the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyonce spoke about her children during her speech as she won an award for the best music video for her "Brown Skin Girl" collaboration.

In her acceptance speech at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Beyoncé again celebrated her children, praising Blue Ivy during her win for the best music video, which she earned for her "Brown Skin Girl" collaboration. She said:

It's such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching. Two daughters and my son, they're all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you and I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy's. Y'all are my babies, and I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock.

