Beyoncé Becomes 1st African-American To Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond For 'About Love'

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z recently turned into brand ambassadors for the Jewellery band Tiffany and Co for their campaign 'About Love.' Beyoncé wore the iconic 128-carat yellow Tiffany Diamond which has only been worn by five people including the singer. With the campaign, Beyoncé became the first African-American woman to wear the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

Beyoncé wears the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond

The Grammy Award-winning singer donned the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond as she and her husband Jay Z became the faces of Tiffany and Co's new 'About Love' campaign. The Tiffany Yellow Diamond is one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered. "Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate," the power couple said in a press release on Monday. The Tiffany Diamond was originally unearthed in South Africa in 1877 and weighted 287.42 carats in the rough.

As per an US based news agency, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's shoot is the first time the diamond has been featured in an advertising campaign, Tiffany's said in the press release. Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, said in the press release, "As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values. We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

The diamond is known to have been worn by only 4 women during its lifetime. It was worn by Mrs E. Sheldon Whitehouse at the 1957 Tiffany Ball held in Newport, Rhode Island, mounted for the occasion in a necklace of white diamonds. It was then worn by Audrey Hepburn in 1961 publicity photographs for Breakfast at Tiffany's. In 2019, Lady Gaga wore the diamond at the 91st Academy Awards. The necklace will appear in Death on the Nile, in which Gal Gadot's character, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle will wear a replica of the diamond. As per a US based news agency, singer/rapper Nicki Minaj is all set to wear the beautiful diamond at the 2022 Grammy Awards, becoming the second African-American woman and first female rapper to wear the stone.

Image: Beyonce' Instagram