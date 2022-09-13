Beyonce Hosts Disco-themed Birthday Bash; Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Adele & Others Attend

Singer Beyonce rang in her 41st birthday on September 4, however, she decided to throw a bash for friends on September 10. The night turned out to be grand and special after several A-listers from the industry graced the extravagant bash in their glitzy outfits.

The stars stepped out on a Saturday night and hit up a mansion in Bel Air, where Beyonce and Jay-Z were hosting to celebratation. Apart from the illustrious guest list, another important highlight of the bash was the theme. The Break My Soul singer hosted a roller disco-themed birthday bash with stars complying to the same while keeping their best fashionable foot forward.

Beyonce hosts themed-based birthday bash, check guest list

A bevy of stars showed up for Beyonce's grand birthday bash including Drake, Lizzo, Adele, Rich Paul, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Kris Jenner, Kim K, Tristan Thompson, Khloe, MGK/Megan Fox, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and even Vanessa Bryant.

For the star-studded bash, Kim Kardashian who attended the party with sister Khloe donned an eye-catching Balenciaga red-and-black striped catsuit. She even gave a glimpse of her spectacular outfit on Instagram. Adele who recently won an Emmy, wore an all-black look, as she entered the party with her rumoured fiance Rich Paul. Another major show was Michael B. Jordan who stunned in his white tank top combo with orange and pink joggers.

Meanwhile, Offset channelled Michael Jackson, sporting a bedazzled blazer and one sequin glove inspired by the King of Pop's 1984 Grammys look. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was clad in a giant pink and white fur jacket as he walked beside his fiancée Megan Fox who looked stunning in a sparkly, silver two-piece outfit with matching heels. Emmy winner Lizzo stepped out of her party van wearing a strapless red Adidas X Gucci mini-dress. The 34-year-old star was joined by her boyfriend Myke Wright.

Image: Instagram/KimKardashian/beyonce.galore