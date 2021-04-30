Beyonce Makes Surprise Cameo In DJ Khaled's 'Sorry Not Sorry'; Watch

Beyonce is now part of the cameo and feature list of DJ Khaled’s latest album. DJ Khaled released his brand new single, Sorry Not Sorry today. The song features Nas and Jay-Z. But fans could not help but notice Beyonce’s voice making a smart cameo right before Jay-Z’s verse in the song. Another major hint about this Bey collab was also dropped in the featured artist list. Find out more details about this surprise collab below.

DJ Khaled’s song 'Sorry Not Sorry' features cameo by Beyonce

DJ Khaled has added a new chapter to his discography with his brand-new album, Khaled Khaled. The album has set the bar high with a list of collaborations with A-list singers and rappers. Along with the Khaled Khaled album, DJ Khaled also dropped a single titled Sorry Not Sorry.

As mentioned earlier, this new album has some A-list collaboration. DJ Khaled’s Sorry Not Sorry features none other than Jay-Z, Nas, and singer James Fauntleroy. But more than the two critically acclaimed rappers and the singer, a short cameo has caught the eye of fans. DJ Khaled’s Sorry Not Sorry also features a tiny cameo by an artist named, The Hive.

The moment Beyonce came with her signature "hey" it was done. #SorryNotSorry — Sibo Siyanda Nene (@Sibo_Nene) April 30, 2021

Beyoncé said Heyyy #sorrynotsorry I screamed. I miss her ðŸ˜‚ — She A Doctor..but not a Doctor Doctor (@DrJaeHigh) April 30, 2021

Turns out this cameo is none other than Beyonce herself. For her cameo in DJ Khaled’s song Sorry Not Sorry, Beyonce simply said a sleek “Heyy”. This tiny cameo right before Jay-Z rap in the song. Jay-Z’s verse also seems to be a dead giveaway of the same. Jay-Z raps, “Sorry, that's another B/ Haters still ain't recover from the other B, mm/ That's a double B, now that's a treble B/ Can't forget 'bout the other B”.

Another hint about Beyonce’s cameo is the pseudonym used for the track. Beyonce’s fandom is known as the ‘Beyhive’. Hence, this further confirms that Beyonce is the one singing the harmonies in the song. Apart from Jay-Z, Nas, and Beyonce, DJ Khaled’s new album also features artists like Drake, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Jeremih, H.E.R., Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Lil Baby, Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Diddy, Meek Mill, and Cardi B. Watch DJ Khaled’s new music video titled Sorry Not Sorry featuring Jay-Z, Nas, and Beyonce below.

Image Credit: A still from DJ Khaled's Sorry Not Sorry, Beyonce Instagram