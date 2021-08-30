Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion & More Have A Ball At 18th Anniversary Of Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

Jay-Z, one of the phenomenal American artists, recently celebrated the 18th anniversary of 40/40 Club, his popular chain of sports bars and lounges. The celebration party saw some of the popular artists from the entertainment world, including Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Van Jones, Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Remy Ma, Victor Cruz, Michael Rubin, and Maino in attendance. Even his wife, Beyoncé, attended the bash.

Stars’ fun-filled celebration at 18th anniversary and reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

According to the reports by People, the Executive Chairman of Fanatics, Rubin, talked about Jay-Z on the red carpet ahead of the event and stated how he was a regular guy with a big heart. Praising him further on how he was the most normal, greatest guy on the planet, he mentioned, “That's one of the things I love so much about him, he's just a regular great guy with a giant heart. He's always looking to make the world a better place. He comes by, he's such a great family guy. He's always hanging out with his mom and his kids and doing so many special things. I've never seen someone so successful and so big at one time, be such a great human being.".

Speaking about how Jay-Z was as a father, he continued, “In the few times I've seen him with his kids, he's amazing. He's such a great dad. He's with his kids all the time. So many times, when I talk to him on the phone, you always hear the kids. That's number one for him — family and making the world a better place.". As the power couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé created a buzz on the internet with their jewellery campaign, Rubin expressed his opinion on the same and stated that it was amazing. He also stated how it represented so many people’s dreams and aspirations and added, “I think it's great and it inspires so many people to want that product and everyone's talking about it and everyone's seeing it.".

Beyoncé recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of herself ahead of her departure to Jay-Z’s celebration. In the pictures, she can be seen sipping a drink while wearing a stunning black coloured bodycon dress with a pink bag in hand. She also sported a cool pair of sunglasses and pink shoes.

IMAGE: BEYONCE INSTAGRAM